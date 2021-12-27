Win $10,000 for Your 2022 New Year's Resolution

Keeping New Year's Resolutions can be challenging. Whether they are just a bit unrealistic or poorly planned, sometimes life gets in the way. But this year, Noosa Yogurt wants to give fans a little more incentive with its New Year Un-boring You contest.

Starting on January 3, 2022, fans can share their most creative and "un-boring" New Year's resolutions with Noosa Yogurt for the chance to win $10,000. The company will be giving out a total of $50,000, which means only five people can win. According to the company, "[New Year's] resolutions are often focused on less: less sugar, less fat, less calories… and less fun." So for 2022, the yogurt company is focusing on resolutions that fans can 100% keep. The company is asking for aspirations that are "simple and bold" and allow fans to "savor the (un) moments in life."

So if you still haven't thought of the most "un-boring" resolution, you have time. Entries will be taken from January 3 until January 19, 2022. Once submitted, Noosa's team of influencers will pick the top five most interesting resolutions that will each win a 10K prize. Get started by signing up for the New Year Un-boring You Newsletter. The first 500 people to sign up will also get a coupon for free Noosa Yogurt.