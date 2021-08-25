Coca-Cola Wants to Reward You for Recycling

Get a free scooter ride with your next soda purchase.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 8/25/2021 at 12:19 PM

Simone Hogan/Shutterstock

No one should need an incentive to recycle. It's a small way to reduce our carbon footprint. But in case you needed some additional encouragement, Coca-Cola is rewarding customers who commit to recycling.

Starting on August 25, Coca-Cola is offering free bike and e-scooter rides to customers who make a pledge to recycle. Riding bikes and e-scooters, like recycling, is a way to live life a little more sustainably, and the soda company partnered with Lime to provide over 40,000 rides to support this lifestyle. The giveaway is part of Coca-Cola’s launch of bottles made from recycled plastic.

To make the pledge and get your free ride, head to your nearby store to buy a Coca-Cola Sip Sized 100% recycled plastic bottle. The bottle will have a promo code that you can enter at the cokeplaytowin.com website. Once entered, you will be able to redeem a free 10-minute Lime e-scooter or bike ride. Maybe you can use the free trip to drop off your compost.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.