Coca-Cola Wants to Reward You for Recycling

No one should need an incentive to recycle. It's a small way to reduce our carbon footprint. But in case you needed some additional encouragement, Coca-Cola is rewarding customers who commit to recycling.

Starting on August 25, Coca-Cola is offering free bike and e-scooter rides to customers who make a pledge to recycle. Riding bikes and e-scooters, like recycling, is a way to live life a little more sustainably, and the soda company partnered with Lime to provide over 40,000 rides to support this lifestyle. The giveaway is part of Coca-Cola’s launch of bottles made from recycled plastic.

To make the pledge and get your free ride, head to your nearby store to buy a Coca-Cola Sip Sized 100% recycled plastic bottle. The bottle will have a promo code that you can enter at the cokeplaytowin.com website. Once entered, you will be able to redeem a free 10-minute Lime e-scooter or bike ride. Maybe you can use the free trip to drop off your compost.