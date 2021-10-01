Win a Diamond Ring and a Lifetime of Free Beer from Miller Lite

It's no longer Miller Time. It's Miller Timeless Collection. The beer company is stepping up its game from a favorite half-time beverage to something a bit more high-end. The Miller Timeless Collection is a set of six fine jewelry rings that fans will have an opportunity to win.

The rings are a one-of-a-kind set designed with diamonds and other fine jewels, all set in 10 karat gold. The rings also have a built-in sensor that unlocks "free beer for life" when all six rings are together. It's actually a digital $10,000 prepaid card so that you can purchase what should be a lifetime supply of beer.

"There is no truer embodiment of Miller Time than cheering on your favorite team, with your gameday crew, and a cold beer in hand," said Sofia Colucci, vice president of marketing, Miller Family of Brands, in a press release. "We desperately missed this feeling last year, which is why fans now deserve to taste victory all season long–with fine jewelry to match."

To enter to win the rings, fans have to follow Miller Lite's Instagram account and then post a photo of themselves with their friends on game day with the hashtags #MillerTimelessCollection and #Contest. Make sure to tag @MillerLite and include a caption about why you and your friends should win The Miller Timeless Collection. Just try to be more creative than "I'd really like to have these rings." Learn more about how to win the bling and the beer at millertimelesscollection.com.