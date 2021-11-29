Celebrate 12 Days of Nutella for a Chance to Win a Special Ugly Sweater

The holidays aren't typically a time to try something new, especially in the kitchen, given all that needs to get done. And then we all have our traditions, the recipes passed down or honed over the years. But this year, there's an opportunity to try something new, courtesy of Nutella. Starting on November 30, the company is launching 12 Days of Nutella.

Each day for 12 days, Nutella will post a secret ingredient to the Nutella Instagram account. Fans who share a Nutella baking recipe using the ingredient and the hashtag #12DaysOfNutellaSweeps have a chance to win a Nutella holiday sweater.

To kick off the event, Chef Nick Giovanni shared his Nutella Churros recipe, which sounds like the ultimate dessert. The sweater itself comes with a classic holiday design, incorporating cute little jars of Nutella. For Nutella fans and novelty ugly sweater collectors alike, this is a great giveaway opportunity.