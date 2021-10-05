Blue Diamond Almonds Wants to Send You to the Super Bowl

Watching football is rarely an activity that pads your pockets. If anything, it does the inverse. Between buying beer, snacks, and gear to support your team, a full season of the NFL can run anyone's wallet thin. Blue Diamond, the consistently delicious deliverer of almonds, is teaming up with Fandango to put a bit more cash in a few lucky people's pockets.

From now until October 31, customers can receive up to $50 in e-gift cards toward football team paraphernalia and the chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl in February 2022. To enter, customers can purchase Blue Diamond Almonds, then upload a picture of their receipt to bdsuperfans.com. For every three cans or bags of almonds, you get $5, and for every five, you get $10. You can get up to $50 in gift cards from your Blue Diamond purchases.

Each receipt submission counts as an entry to win the ultimate trip to Super Bowl LVI in the Blue Diamond Super Fan Sweepstakes. The prize includes a three-night stay in Los Angeles, roundtrip airfare for the winner and a guest, and two tickets to the game, all totaling about a $17,000 value. That sounds like one great way to wrap up the season.

