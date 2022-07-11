Here's How to Win a $45,000 Dream Wedding in Beverly Hills
Bring your luxury dreams to life.
As anyone who has attended a wedding or intends to plan one knows, weddings are costly. According to NerdWallet, the average cost in 2021 was $28,000, and it's easy to go above that sum. SLS Beverly Hills gets that and wants to help one couple have a once-in-a-lifetime wedding. From now until July 27, you can enter to win a wedding worth $45,000.
The prize includes a ceremony and reception in the Garden Terrace Ballroom, a one-night stay in the Signature Suite for the couple, food and beverage for up to 100 guests from the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills culinary team, day-of wedding coordination by the event production house Sequoia Productions, a gifted tuxedo and modern suits rentals in the finest of fabrics for up to 10 people provided by The Black Tux, a gifted bridal gown from a collection by Lovella Bridal, a bridal headpiece, a bridal hair and makeup team, and video of the wedding and reception by Royal Films.
I'm no nuptials expert, but that sounds like just about everything you'd need for the big day.
Entries from couples of all ages, races, and genders will be accepted. To be considered, you must be 21 and up and be a resident of the United States. Complete rules are listed here. To enter, follow SLS Beverly Hills on Instagram, as well as Sequoia Productions, The Black Tux, Troublefield Style, Royal Films, Maria Elena Headpieces, and Lovella Bridal.
After following, like the post above and tag your fiancé or significant other in the comment section. In that comment, describe why your Hollywood-style romance needs to be the one that gets the red carpet treatment at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills. That will count as one entry into the contest.
Good luck!
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.