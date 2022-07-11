Here's How to Win a $45,000 Dream Wedding in Beverly Hills

As anyone who has attended a wedding or intends to plan one knows, weddings are costly. According to NerdWallet, the average cost in 2021 was $28,000, and it's easy to go above that sum. SLS Beverly Hills gets that and wants to help one couple have a once-in-a-lifetime wedding. From now until July 27, you can enter to win a wedding worth $45,000.

The prize includes a ceremony and reception in the Garden Terrace Ballroom, a one-night stay in the Signature Suite for the couple, food and beverage for up to 100 guests from the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills culinary team, day-of wedding coordination by the event production house Sequoia Productions, a gifted tuxedo and modern suits rentals in the finest of fabrics for up to 10 people provided by The Black Tux, a gifted bridal gown from a collection by Lovella Bridal, a bridal headpiece, a bridal hair and makeup team, and video of the wedding and reception by Royal Films.

I'm no nuptials expert, but that sounds like just about everything you'd need for the big day.