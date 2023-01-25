Here's How to Win a Free All-Expenses-Paid Trip to Florida's Gulf Coast

The Visit St. Pete and Clearwater tourism organization is launching a new promotion to remind travelers that you don't need to leave the country in order to enjoy white sand beaches and turquoise waters. The Warm Up to Win sweepstakes and campaign is also giving one person the chance to win an all-expenses-paid vacation every year for the next five years in St. Pete and Clearwater, Florida .

"Since it's never too early to start planning, we are thrilled to introduce our exciting new campaign, 'Warm Up To Win,' on National Plan for Vacation Day by gifting the perfect vacation to paradise for one lucky winner for the next five years," VSPC President and CEO Steve Hayes said, in a statement. "From our award-winning beaches to our unmatched art offerings, world-class dining and more, St. Pete/Clearwater offers the perfect respite from winter."

The winner of the giveaway will get to stay at TradeWinds Island Resorts, which sits right on the beach and has 40 acres filled with amenities. You and up to three guests will get three nights of hotel accommodations, roundtrip airfare, and a $300 resort credit, every year for five years. Until March 31, 2023, you can make one daily entry into the online sweepstakes. To enter, head to WarmUpToWin.com.