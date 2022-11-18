Here's How to Get Free Guac for the FIFA World Cup Finals

The 2022 World Cup is quickly approaching. If you're a soccer fan you've likely got your viewing schedule sorted and your watch parties planned. Avocados From Mexico teamed up with Landon Donovan and Rafael Marquez to give away some guac.

Here's how it will work: If the US or Mexico National team makes it to the finals of the World Cup on December 18, AFM will give away free guacamole to anyone who visits AfmGuacGiveaway.com. To enter the giveaway, just head to the website and enter your email address and some other basic information. Anyone from the US who is at least 18 years old is eligible to win some free guacamole.

The first 10,000 entrants will be given a coupon to get free guacamole. Those are good odds for you! One lucky winner will also win two autographed mini soccer balls, one by Donovan and one by Marquez.