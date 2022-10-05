Here's How You Can Go on an International Trip Each Year for 25 Years

When I was 12 or 13, I watched Mamma Mia! and Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants back to back and came to two conclusions: Flowing maxi skirts are glamorous, and I needed to spend time traveling internationally every year for the rest of my life. And now, a decade-ish later, I own a few maxi skirts. The international travel bit has been harder to maintain, however. When I was 12, I didn't factor things like a pandemic, inflation, rent hikes, and the cost of living into my lofty aspirations. But now, one lucky winner out there will be able to live that dream, thanks to Exodus Travels.

The travel company is offering one person the chance to go on an international vacation every year for the next 25 years. Entering is very simple. Head to LifeofAdventureusa.ExodusTravels.com and enter your basic information. You'll be asked to select three dream adventures before your application is complete. You'll have options from every continent. Entries will be accepted until December 20, 2022.

To be eligible to win, you must be at least 21 years old and a legal resident of the US or Canada (excluding Quebec). Each person is limited to one entry. The winner will be chosen randomly and notified sometime around or on December 28, 2022. The winner will receive a credit to take a trip each year for 25 years with Exodus Travels.

The rest of us will just need to keep budgeting and dreaming!