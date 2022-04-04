You Can Win Free Red Vines for a Year by Entering This New Contest
The American Licorice Company is trying to name its new mascot.
Licorice lovers, now is your chance to prove your devotion and earn free candy in the process. To celebrate National Licorice Day on April 12, Red Vines is hosting a mascot-naming contest, with the winner earning a year's worth of free candy.
The rules are simple: You have to be creative. The candy company is launching a new licorice mascot, and it wants candy fans to find the perfect name for it. Contestants who find a spark of inspiration between April 4 and April 12 can submit their mascot name via the American Licorice Company social pages or website.
While the best-fitting (and most creative) submission will be hand-picked by the Red Vines team on May 6, the public will be able to cast their vote amongst the top five suggestions between April 22 and April 30, with participating voters receiving a 25% discount as a treat
To keep the National Licorice Day celebrations going, Red Vines is launching limited-edition merchandise. It's also offering a complimentary tray of Red Vines to all orders submitted on the American Licorice Company website in the month of April,.
For more information about the contest and to enter your submission, you can visit the Red Vines website.