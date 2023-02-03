Here's How to Get a Free Roundtrip Flight to Tahoe

Save some money on your next big trip, by getting roundtrip vacation tickets for free. The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) and the Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce are giving away four pairs of roundtrip tickets to RNO, so you can enjoy your choice of stay in the Reno Tahoe area.

The goal is to boost visibility and highlight everything the area has to offer visitors. In the area, you can find hiking, mountain biking, skiing, and snowboarding. There’s also tons of art like murals and sculptures from local artists, craft breweries, bars, music venues, and casinos.

You'll have until February 28 to enter the giveaway for one of the sets of free roundtrip flights being given away. Winners will be selected and notified on March 1, and winners will have until December 31, 2023 to claim the flights. You can head to VisitRenoTahoe.com to enter the contest. You must be at least 21 years old in order to enter.

You can only submit one entry per person.