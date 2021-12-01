You Could Win Free Starbucks for Life This December

Starbucks knows how to celebrate the holidays. The Seattle-based coffee giant has not only rolled out an entire lineup of seasonal beverages—including a new fave—but is now playing Santa too. Beginning today, the brand is rolling out its Starbucks for Life game for the seventh consecutive year.

While the Starbucks sweepstakes includes a grand total of 2.7 million prizes such as free drinks, food, merch, and bonus stars, one big winner will score free Starbucks drinks for life.

Through January 3, 2022, you can snag game plays for a chance to win just by buying coffee—which, I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say you've already been doing. Just make a qualifying purchase via the Starbucks app or with your Starbucks card to get playing.