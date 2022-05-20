This Rental Company Wants to Give You Free Vacations for Life

Evolve, a vacation rental company, wants to give one person the opportunity to take vacations every year of their life. It sounds almost too good to be true, but even reading the fine print, it still seems like a pretty sweet deal.

By entering the sweepstakes you will be eligible to win a $5,000 travel credit to spend on Evolve vacation rentals for up to 50 years. The total maximum value of the prize is $250,000. That’s a pretty nice arrangement. The vacation rental company has properties in just about every region of North America, so you could spend one year’s vacation at a beach and the next on a ski resort.

In order to enter the contest, you can head to the Evolve website or make a submission through social media. Post a photo or video to your account sharing what your “ideal vacation” is, and use the hashtags #VacationYou and #Sweepstakes. Make sure to tag Evolve and follow the account on Twitter or Instagram. To be eligible for entry, you must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States.

The contest doesn’t close until November 30, 2022 at 11:59 pm ET, so you have some time to submit your entry. You can only enter the contest once on the Evolve website but you can enter as many as 10 times by posting through social media. So, theoretically, you could enter 11 times.

If the idea of a free vacation rental every year for the next 50 years sounds appealing, that much posting might be worth it.