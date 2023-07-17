Here’s How to Get $60,000 to Travel Every Month for a Year

If I had a dollar for every time I googled “how to make an extra $500 a month,” I’d probably have an extra $500 every month. Extra cash on hand is a goal most of us have—especially to save up to do the fun stuff like going on trips. OneKey, a new loyalty travel program from Expedia, is celebrating its launch by giving one person $5,000 per month for a year to spend on travel.

That’s a total of over $60,000 in OneKeyCash, which can be spent on sites like Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. The money can be used for all of the most essential components of a trip: flights, accommodations, as well as other activities.

Here’s how you can enter to win these mega perks. The contest will begin on Tuesday, July 18 at 11:01am EST. You’ll have until Friday, July 21 at 5:59 pm EST to submit your entry. In order to be eligible you must be following Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo on Instagram. Each account will make a post on July 18, and to submit your entry just leave a comment on one of the posts and share what your “Dream Trip” with OneKey would be and why. Make sure that your instagram account is public—a maximum of three entries will be accepted per person. You can find the complete contest rules here.

OneKey will allow members who book across Expedia Group brands to consolidate their loyalty and reward points and use them across the different companies. It also means that Vrbo is the first vacation rental platform with a loyalty program—and will allow you to use your Hotel.com points on your Vrbo accounts and vice versa.

“We designed One Key to reward every traveler—the road warriors, the frequent flyers, and the 83% of travelers who only take a few trips a year and never really benefit from other loyalty programs,” said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands, in a statement shared with Thrillist “By bringing together our three biggest travel brands into one program, travelers can easily earn rewards across our family of brands. So whether you fly, rent a car, stay at a hotel, or relax in a private vacation home, more travelers will have OneKeyCash in their ‘wallets’ to spend on their very next trip.”

What kind of $5,000 vacation would you want to go on?