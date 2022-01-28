Hormel Created a 15-Gallon Chili Cheese-Dispensing Keg That You Have to See to Believe

Courtesy of Hormel

Whether you're a major football fan or have no clue what a first down is, there's one thing we can agree on: The food is the best thing about the Super Bowl. Wings, chips, and dip are expected as part of any party buffet. A chili-cheese keg, though? That's what Super Bowl spread dreams are made of. Hormel's team of specialists created a chili cheese keg that's sure to have your party guests talking. If you can get your hands on one, that is. According the press release, the keg is "a revolutionary gameday appetizer innovation." The Hormel Chili Cheese Keg combines cheese and the company's famous chili and can dispense a jaw-dropping 15 gallons of the stuff. That's about 300 four-ounce servings, so you can feed all of your closest friends, their friends, and maybe even a few full football teams.

Courtesy of Hormel

"We know fans want to snack big when they watch the most important football games of the year, but they also want to add some excitement to their usual options," Corrine Hjelmen, Hormel Chili's brand manager, said. "We thought what better way to show our fans how Hormel Chili can pour on the excitement than by creating a never-before-attempted innovation." This isn't your average keg. Hormel's Chili Cheese Keg has "a proprietary adjustable internal heating element, a tap handle in the shape of the iconic Hormel Chili can, and a chili-cheese pump that ensures optimal pouring." It can even be reused in the future if you find yourself with another 15 gallons of chili. If you want to get your hands on a Chili Cheese Keg, you can head to HormelChiliCheeseKeg.com until February 6 to enter to win. The lucky winner will have the keg delivered straight to their door on game day.



