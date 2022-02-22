Red Lobster Is Giving Away $22,222 for Twosday, Here's How to Win

Red Lobster is celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime day with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win $22,222 in cash—what a way to celebrate 2/22/22. In terms of sweepstakes, this one couldn't be easier to enter. All you have to do is have the My Red Lobster Rewards app downloaded on your phone and have a user profile created.

If you aren't a member yet, it's not too late. By downloading the app and creating a profile, you are automatically entered to win the $22,222. You can earn an additional entry into the sweepstakes every time you dine-in or order To-Go between February 22 and 28.

"We are raising both claws to the date 2/22/22 and going all-in on this once in a lifetime date—giving our members the opportunity to score some amazing prizes and rewards along the way," said Vice President of Customer Experience and Loyalty at Red Lobster, Lillian Murphy, in a press release.

Only one person will win the Grand Prize, but Red Lobster is also doling out other prizes throughout the week. A secondary prize of 222 My Red Lobster Reward bonus points will be given to 222 rewards program members. You can learn more about the app and the contest on Red Lobster's website.