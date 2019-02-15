This Company Will Send You on a 3-Month Trip Around the World, if You Go With a Stranger

As much as travel is about exploring new places and embracing the unknown, it's also about the people you choose to do it with. The right travel buddy can take the experience to a new level, no matter where you are. That's what makes this new opportunity from a popular travel company all the more intriguing. It's giving away an epic three-month trip around the world with one unique catch: the winners will be traveling with a total stranger.
TourRadar, the world's "largest online travel agency," just announced that it's on the hunt for two complete strangers to go on an action-packed excursion to five different continents over 50 days while documenting the whole thing for social media. What's more, the winners won't know where they're going until they're notified. It sounds a bit like being on the The Amazing Race, except your teammate is someone you've never met before, and you don't win a million bucks at the end. Still, it sounds amazing.
While the itinerary is a mystery, TourRadar promises the trip will take the two strangers to a number of different countries where they'll participate in various multi-day tours planned by the company. All airfare, accommodations, expenses and meals are paid for, which means you'll get to criss-cross the globe without even tapping into your travel budget. The whole thing is estimated to be worth about $22,000 per person.
“Multi-day touring is the easiest way possible for any traveler to experience the world in a relatively short amount of time,” said TourRadar’s Chief Marketing Officer Michael Potscher in a press release. “Through our Tour the World campaign, we are creating the ultimate trip of a lifetime for two strangers that will inspire others to engage in life-enriching experiences through multi-day touring.”
While you'll be free to share the experience on social media in real time for everyone to see, TourRadar is also going to send a film crew along to professional document the whole journey for TourRadar's social channels, which means you're essentially be starring in your own reality show.
To get in on this, you just need to fill out the online form and submit a show-stopping two minute video laying out why you're the best person for the gig before the March 24 deadline. Applicants will be reviewed and panel of travel expert judges and the winners will be revealed in April.
