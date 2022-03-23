Angry Orchard Wants to Send You on a Tropical Vacation

Although spring has officially sprung, it may not be bright weather every day, depending on where you live. It might be a chilly, rainy smog that has you wondering if you'll ever feel the sun's warmth on your skin again. For those of us in the latter camp, this spring, Angry Orchard wants to help out one lucky winner by sending them on a tropical vacation to celebrate the brand's new cider flavor.

The Oasis Getaway Sweepstakes will give a $10,000 gift card to one lucky winner to go toward any tropical vacation, and entering is simple. All applicants have to do is follow the Angry Orchard accounts on Twitter or Instagram, then tag the account in a post of a picture or screenshot of their thermostat or weather channel or weather app with the hashtags #OrchardOasis and #Sweepstakes. But if you live in a warmer part of the US, this sweepstakes may not be for you. Your thermostat must feature temperatures below 45 degrees.

The sweepstakes will be open until April 7, 2022, so you've got some time to hope for plummeting temperatures, and in the meantime, you can read up on the official rules for the sweepstakes. The winner will be chosen through a random drawing on April 8, 2022. Also keep in mind that only one entry is valid per person.

Even if you don't win the tropical vacation, you can still taste something a little tropical. The new Tropical Hard Fruit Cider features 5% ABV and captures crisp apple and a medley of tropical fruit flavors to create a bright, crisp pineapple cider. Drinkers can get the new Angry Orchard flavor, dubbed "vacation in a can," at retailers nationwide in a six-pack of 12-ounce cans.