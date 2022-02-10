Here's How to Get $10,000 from Tushy This Super Bowl Sunday

There are all sorts of giveaways tied to the Super Bowl. There are travel giveaways and food giveaways , and some companies are offering straight cash. But Tushy , the bidet company targeting the modern bathroom goer, has a rather special sweepstakes opportunity. To enter, all you have to do is post or DM a photo of your post-Super Bowl bowel movement to Tushy’s Instagram or Twitter account.

That's right. Your post-game poop could help you win $10,000. You can post or DM the photo to Tushy from 3:30 pm PST until 11:59 pm PST on February 14. Make sure to tag Tushy on Instagram or Twitter. You also must use the hashtag #TUSHYSuperBowel in the post. Make sure that your account is public if you are choosing to post the photo to your page.

If you've got coprophobia (a fear of feces), or you just don't have a particular desire to see pictures of poo on your feed, make sure to mute the #TUSHYSuperBowel. For the rest of you out there, I suppose there's never been an easier way to win $10,000. You can find the complete rules for the contest here.

Tushy has gathered a panel of three "qualified" judges to rate the entries on the texture, color, mass, and extra flair to determine the winner of this contest. Tushy will announce a winner no earlier than February 22.

I guess those of you interested in entering should start planning your Super Bowl meal now if you haven't already.