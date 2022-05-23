This Company Will Help You Make Up for 2 Years of Canceled Plans

To celebrate its 100th anniversary and help anyone who missed out on commemorating major milestones these past two years, Tequila Cazadores launched the #TheCaz100 campaign. The company will help people make up for lost time and lost fun by giving out party packs customized for every type of good time.

"As a real tequila for real people, Tequila Cazadores wants to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime centennial anniversary milestone with our fans, and nothing brings us more joy than creating ways for consumers to make up for missed celebrations, both big and small, that they had to postpone or cancel over the last few years," Jay Needham, Tequila Cazadores brand director, said in a statement shared with Thrillist.

So what, exactly, do you have the opportunity to win? There are quite a few different party kits up for grabs, from weddings to birthday bashes to office parties, to housewarming parties, to anniversaries, and more. Each offers a complete experience, from spa packages for your anniversary to a minibar decked out for your birthday to a wooden Stag head that dispenses tequila for your house warming.

To enter this giveaway, submit your entry at the Tequila Cazadores website by June 12. You must be 21 or older to enter and a legal resident of the United States. It's a pretty quick form to fill out, but each person is limited to one entry. The winners will be announced on June 15, so winners will likely get their prizes in time to celebrate for the summer.