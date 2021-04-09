Winc's Rosé Subscription Will Deliver 4 Months of Wine Straight to Your Door

I know that summer might, technically, be a few a months out, but the warm weather and this hectic year are reason enough to start celebrating—and drinking—accordingly. Especially now that Winc's bringing back its seasonal rosé subscription.

Summer Water Societé, a four-month membership experience that kicks off just in time for rooftop season every year, brings you shareable and even limited-edition rosé bottles through Winc's straight-to-your-door deliveries.

"As for the wine itself, it’s damn good. Not only is it delicious, but it’s vegan, low-sugar, eco-friendly, and guaranteed to bring sunshine," Winc said in a statement to Thrillist. "With notes of orange peel, pink grapefruit, strawberry, and watermelon, it’s perfectly crisp and right on time for a summer day. I personally love it because it is such a light, not-too-sweet rosé perfect for an afternoon by the pool or happy hour drink!"