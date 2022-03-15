Winc's 10 Year Anniversary Blend Was Created by Customers

Time flies when you're drinking wine. We blinked, and one of our favorite vino subscription services is all grown up. Winc has been around for an entire decade, and the company is celebrating the milestone by releasing an anniversary blend created by the actual customers.

In October, Winc reached out to its fanbase to bring them in on the winemaking process, allowing consumers to participate in naming the bottle, color palette, varietal, and even artist selection for the design. The result is an organic red wine with notes of red cherry, raspberry, pomegranate, and spice, appropriately dubbed 10/10 Would Drink Again.

California-based artist Lorien Stern created the bottle design, using her signature animal print style for a fun shark aesthetic.

"For our 10th birthday, we wished upon a little grape, and our community made the dream come true. You called the winemaking shots, and together we created a one-of-a-kind blend featuring your artist of choice, Lorien Stern," Winc wrote on its website. "Our best memories are over a shared glass with old friends and new, and that's just what we're honoring here—the people who make wine-drinking special."

The 10/10 Would Drink Again bottle is available for $22.99 or $19.99 for W Members. According to Winc, the bottle is best served at room temperature or slightly chilled with pizza, ribs, Mexican, or pasta with red sauce.