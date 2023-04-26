Get a Free VIP Trip to Explore the Winchester Mystery House

Did you know we've officially reached the halfway point to Halloween? It's like Christmas in July, but for spooky souls—and this year, Spirit Halloween has quite a present lined up for one very lucky person.

The iconic Halloween retailer just announced that, in honor of its 40th year in business, it is giving away a free trip to San Jose including a VIP experience inside the infamous Winchester Mystery House.

For the uninitiated, the Winchester Mystery House is a San Jose mansion that was once home to Sarah Winchester, the heiress to the Winchester firearms fortune who died in 1922. The home is known for its bizarre architecture and is rumored by some to be extremely haunted. It was even the subject of a 2018 film starring Helen Mirren.

The prize includes roundtrip airfare for one winner and a guest of their choosing, accommodations for two nights in San Jose, a private VIP tour of the storied mansion including rooms not typically seen by the public, and a private dining experience in the home. Perhaps most intriguingly, the prize package also includes an after-dark séance experience and a walkthrough of the mansion while accompanied by a professional medium.

For a chance to win the prize, you'll have to move quickly, as though a literal ghost is chasing after you. Fans are required to follow Spirit Halloween's Instagram account, like this Instagram post announcing the contest, and tag a friend they'd like to accompany them should they win. You must be at least 18 years old to be eligible for the prize, and the sweepstakes is running through Thursday, April 27 at 11:59 pm ET.