Upgrade Your Summertime PB&Js With This New Rosé Jelly

It's tough to overstate just how all-encompassing rosé mania is right now, though you probably have a pretty good idea since pink-hued wine in all ways, shapes, and forms has most likely been flooding your Instagram feed since at least Memorial Day. And now, it's even coming for your humdrum fruit-flavored jams thanks to the folks at Drunk Jelly, who're now peddling jars of a gelatinous rosé-flavored spread. Bye bye, boring PB&Js.
Made from the purveyor's favorite sweet rosé, the spread -- which is described as having notes of cherry, watermelon and a hint of lime -- is a decidedly #basic addition to anything from morning toast to a charcuterie board. And despite the company's name, there's no reason to go heavy on the layering in hopes of catching a buzz, since it's actually non-alcoholic (sorry).
If for some reason you're not on board with rosé-flavored jelly, they also offer a variety of other wine-flavored options, with jars of pinot grigio, pinot noir, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, moscato, and chardonnay all available via the Drunk Jelly website.
