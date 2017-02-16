This Glass Wants to Change the Way You Drink Wine

If you need to project being very serious about wine while still being a very silly person, it's a damn fine day to be you. This is the day you discover the Glass Mask. All these years you've been trying to shove a triangle peg (your face) into a circle hole (a wine glass). But no more!

The Glass Mask is a wine glass that's contoured to the shape of your face or at least something closer to the shape of your face than a standard wine glass. That shape allows you to really get deep into that glass of Carlo Rossi and smell the... is... is that sugar?