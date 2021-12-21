Wine Is Worth More Than Gold Right Now, If You Know Which Bottles to Buy

Investing can be complicated, as can the wine industry. While you might not expect that the two would intersect, they do. Live-Ex, a site that claims to be "the global marketplace for the wine trade," just released its annual report breaking down the fine wine market, and its findings may be surprising to some.

According to the report, wine rose in value this past year. In fact, it's officially more valuable than gold—at least some of it. Live-Ex's report found that "fine wine (as measured by the Live-ex Fine Wine 100 index) has been a better investment than several traditional equity markets, including the FTSE 100, Dow Jones, and gold." As for what's increasing the value, the site found that the 0% interest rates thanks to the pandemic, rather than regular wine-fueled happy hours, are driving investment in alternative assets like fancy wine. "Even when lockdown measures largely eased, fine wine remained in the spotlight," the report states.

The wine in question isn't your Two Buck Chuck or Bota Box wine, though those are great. Live-Ex's report showed that a Salon 2002 Champagne—once worth about $7,340—nearly doubled in price to $13,345 a case in 2021. Similarly, a Burgundy: Domaine Armand Rousseau Chambertin Grand Cru 2021 increased from $22,820 to $39,630.

In short, if you've got an extra couple thousand bucks to throw down on a fancy bottle of booze, it may pay for itself and then some down the line. You can check out the full report here and make investment decisions, or just balk at the prices some people are paying for wine.