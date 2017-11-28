These BASE Jumpers Flew into a Plane Midair and Somehow Didn't Die

It takes a special kind of daredevil to slip into a wingsuit, jump off a cliff, and attempt to "fly" above an entire mountain range without accidentally killing themselves. But it takes a daredevil cut from an entirely different cloth to do all of those things and attempt to "land" midair inside a speeding plane, which is exactly what the two death-defying dudes recently pulled off in the video above.
Here's Everything You Missed in the 'Deadpool 2' Trailer
The latest over-the-top stunt video from Red Bull features two professional wing suit flyers -- Fred Fugen and Vince Reffe -- BASE jumping from one of the highest peaks in the Bernese Alps and cruising through the air at speeds in excess of 90mph. On its own, that is a wildly dangerous thing to do without offing yourself in one split-second wrong move. However, these guys upped the ante on this jump by catching up to and landing inside the cabin of a small airplane in midair. Amazingly, they both managed to do so without being shredded to pieces by the plane's front propeller, slamming into each other, or knocking themselves unconscious.
While they may be talented and fearless, the duo didn't just wake up one morning and decide to give this whole intercepted-by-a-plane thing a go. It was meticulously planned over the course of several months, and they did 100-plus test flights over Spain to practice the maneuver. It should go without saying, and you probably don't have a wing suit or an airplane anyway, but please don't try this at home.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.