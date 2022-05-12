Wingstop Has 3 New Flavor Remixes That Span from Spicy to Savory

Wingstop's flavor remixes are back to tickle the senses of bold flavor lovers far and wide. This spring, Wingstop fans can try the brand's Hot Lemon, Bayou BBQ, and Lemon Garlic flavors for a limited time.

As the name suggests, the flavor remixes are mashups of popular flavors the brand typically boasts. According to a Wingstop press release, the remixes started when fans began posting on social media about combining two Wingstop flavors to create a new flavor. The brand gave the flavor combinations a try and came out with three flavors that "span the spicy, savory spectrum."

Hot Lemon : This flavor combines the kick of Wingstop's Original Hot with Lemon Pepper seasoning. Hot Lemon creates a twist on two classics that are equal parts zesty and spicy.

: This flavor combines the kick of Wingstop's Original Hot with Lemon Pepper seasoning. Hot Lemon creates a twist on two classics that are equal parts zesty and spicy. Bayou BBQ : Inspired by the flavors of the south, the flavor combines Hickory Smoked BBQ with a kick of the brand's signature Cajun seasoning.

: Inspired by the flavors of the south, the flavor combines Hickory Smoked BBQ with a kick of the brand's signature Cajun seasoning. Lemon Garlic: In addition to Hot Lemon, it stars alongside Wingstop's savory, buttery Garlic Parmesan in this remix with a zesty pepper-y punch.

Just in time for the flavor remixes, the brand is offering a new food deal that will make it easy to try all three flavors. For a limited time, the chicken wing chain is offering the Boneless Meal Deal for $15.99. The deal includes 20 boneless wings with a choice of up to four flavors, a large order of fries, and two dips.