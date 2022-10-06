Wingstop Just Brought Back Its Very Popular Chicken Sandwich

When Wingstop launched its first chicken sandwich back in August 2022, the chain had expectations of selling its initial supply of 1 million sandwiches over a period of four weeks. Yet, Wingstop customers bought out the entire supply in just six days.

Now, after it is clear that there is a strong demand for the sandwich, Wingstop has brought back the item back to select Wingstops nationwide. This time, the chain insists, there will be plenty for everyone. According to Chewboom, the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich will be available until they're gone for $5.49 a la carte, or with a drink and fries for $7.99.

"Over the past few weeks, we've been hard at work with our supplier partners scaling the level of supply needed to meet the incredible demand for this product," a Wingstop representative told Chewboom.

The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich comes with a crispy, juicy chicken breast that is sauced and tossed in your choice of 12 signature Wingstop flavors, and crunchy pickles, all piled into a buttery toasted bun.

Find your nearest Wingstop location at Wingstop's website.