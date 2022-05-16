Wingstop Is Testing a New Chicken Sandwich in 11 Flavors
And you can get a free sandwich for the first week if you order delivery.
Just when you thought the chicken sandwich wars were over, a new competitor has entered the arena.
Wingstop, known for its flavorful wings (and, more recently, thighs), is testing out a new chicken sandwich in select markets across the country. The sandwich consists of a juicy, crispy chicken breast that can be hand-tossed in any of Wingstop's 11 signature flavors. It comes on a buttery, toasted bun with pickles to complete the job.
Starting today, May 16, the Wingstop chicken sandwich is available at over 60 restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida, Columbus, Ohio; and Fresno, California for a limited time. Wingstop patrons will be able to pick it up as part of a combo, including fries, a drink, and a dip, for $7.99 or by itself for $5.49.
Even better, you can get it for free. If you order for delivery on Wingstop.com or via the mobile app in the first week, you can take advantage of a limited-time promotion for a free sandwich.
