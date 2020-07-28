Wingstop Is Setting You Up With Free Wings for National Chicken Wing Day

National Chicken Wing Day on July 29 is a lot like the holiday season. It means something different to everyone, and everyone celebrates in their own way. Michael Scott might celebrate privately, while some people prefer to keep the grill rolling all day with friends in attendance (and socially distanced). Others might even be waging war on it. (Not cool, National Lasagna Day.)

For Wingstop, which also refers to the day as Wingstop Wing Day, it means free wings and an afternoon with DJ Jazzy Jeff. The wing chain will be offering five free wings with any order of wings as long as you drop in the code "5FreeWings." Additionally, for every five free wings ordered on Wing Day, Wingstop will donate a buck to Wingstop Charities up to $100,000.

Also, the wing slingers have put together a 24-hour international festival of DJs that will live stream on WingstopWingDay.com. The two-hour sets will start at 12:01am EDT on July 29 and continue until midnight. DJs participating include DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, DJ Craze, DJ SHORTKUT, DJ Mr. Thing, and DJ Puffy. It's really a peanut butter and jelly-level combo, wings and a live-streamed DJ set. Right?