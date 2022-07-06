Wingstop Just Unveiled a Sweet & Spicy New Wing Flavor

Hot honey is my choice condiment, whether doused on pizza or drizzled over avocado toast. Wingstop clearly agrees. The chicken wing maker has taken chili-infused honey and turned it into the brand's latest flavor.

Wingstop's new Hot Honey Rub features sweet honey notes with a cayenne pepper and ancho chili kick. But unlike the hot honey's usual sticky, gooey profile, this is a crunchy, sweet, fiery dry rub.

"We had to get in on the hot honey game in a way that only the Flavor Experts could—with a dry rub differentiator," Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona said in a press release. "Spicy and sweet fans can unite for this buzz-worthy marriage of the two. At Wingstop, we're constantly innovating to stay top of mind and we're confident this craveable, standout flavor will excite our most loyal and future fans alike."

Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub can be hand-sauced and hand-tossed in your favorite protein. Choose between classic or boneless wings and crispy tenders. The new flavor will be available throughout the summer season while supplies last.

If you're not ready to commit to the full Hot Honey Rub meal, try the Boneless Meal Deal. You can sample the new flavor alongside Wingstop's portfolio of other flavors. The bundle includes 20 boneless wings of your choosing, a large fry, and two dips for $15.99.