Wingstop Just Debuted Sneakers Inspired by a Fan-Favorite Flavor

Fashion is about expressing yourself, so what better way to express your love of Wingstop's Lemon Pepper Wings than with a pair of custom Shoe Surgeon sneakers inspired by the fan-favorite flavor.

The fast casual chain has unveiled the "flavor-forward-fashion drop," officially dubbed Lemon Pepper 1's, with a limited-edition co-branded sneaker giveaway on social media. These one-of-a-kind shoes feature a smooth, forest green leather in a nod to Wingstop's signature color with a ranch-inspired cream suede. The shoe tongue even includes a packet of Lemon Pepper seasoning.

"Wingstop has entered the sneaker game to give select fans the Lemon Pepper 1's they've been craving," Wingstop Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona said in a statement to Thrillist. "This drop echoes Wingstop's tried-and-true flavor used in 1,700+ restaurants across the globe, and—just like our cooked-to-order menu items—these shoes are handcrafted to perfection, leaving sneakerheads, like me, hungry for more."