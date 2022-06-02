Wingstop Just Debuted Sneakers Inspired by a Fan-Favorite Flavor
Rep your love for the perfect sauce flavor right on your feet.
Fashion is about expressing yourself, so what better way to express your love of Wingstop's Lemon Pepper Wings than with a pair of custom Shoe Surgeon sneakers inspired by the fan-favorite flavor.
The fast casual chain has unveiled the "flavor-forward-fashion drop," officially dubbed Lemon Pepper 1's, with a limited-edition co-branded sneaker giveaway on social media. These one-of-a-kind shoes feature a smooth, forest green leather in a nod to Wingstop's signature color with a ranch-inspired cream suede. The shoe tongue even includes a packet of Lemon Pepper seasoning.
"Wingstop has entered the sneaker game to give select fans the Lemon Pepper 1's they've been craving," Wingstop Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona said in a statement to Thrillist. "This drop echoes Wingstop's tried-and-true flavor used in 1,700+ restaurants across the globe, and—just like our cooked-to-order menu items—these shoes are handcrafted to perfection, leaving sneakerheads, like me, hungry for more."
So how exactly do you score the sick kicks? You can win a pair by registering for Wingstop's fan club, The Club, and replying or commenting on social posts—across the brand's different platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok—with the hashtag #LemonPepper1s.
"Growing up in a family of chefs, chicken wings were actually one of my favorite dishes to make," Shoe Surgeon founder Dominic Ciambrone told Thrillist. "It was a fun project playing around with textures and materials to emulate that to bring the Lemon Pepper 1's to life."