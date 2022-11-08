You Can Get BOGO Chicken Sandwiches at Wingstop This Wednesday

In case your priorities are out of whack, let me be the first to remind you: tomorrow is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. Mark your calendar, set a Google alert, do what you have to do—just hit up your local Wingstop and take advantage of the chain's BOGO deal.

On Wednesday, November 9, the wing slinger is hosting a buy one, get one free promotion on its new hand sauced-and-tossed chicken sandwich, which first made its debut in August before promptly selling out in just six days. The sammie is piled with a crispy, juicy chicken breast tossed in one of Wingstop's 12 signature flavors with crunchy pickles on a buttery toasted bun.

To get yours, simply use code "BOGOSAMMY" when you order on Wingstop.com or in the app. The deal is also available through Uber Eats and DoorDash and will automatically be applied.

"This National Chicken Sandwich Day, Wingstop is coming to the table with a BOGO deal," Wingstop President & CEO Michael Skipworth said in a press release. "But our deal is unlike the rest because we're delivering a hand sauced-and-tossed flavor experience that only Wingstop can. With 12 bold flavors to choose from, fans have the opportunity to sample multiple flavors, with a side of our iconic scratch-made ranch for dipping that makes Wingstop's sandwich even more craveable."

The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is available for $5.49 a la carte (with a dip, we might add) or $7.99 for the combo with fries and a drink.