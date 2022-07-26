You Can Get Free Wings at Wingstop on Friday

With National Chicken Wing Day coming up, we've got an entire roster of free meals headed our way. Wingstop is just the latest chain to announce a celebration of its own. On Friday, July 29, you can get five free wings hand sauced and tossed in your flavor of choice.

Choose between classic or boneless style and from any of the chain's 15 sauces or rubs, including the new Hot Honey. For every free wing redemption, the restaurant will donate a dollar to a charity of its choice.