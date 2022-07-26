You Can Get Free Wings at Wingstop on Friday
Choose from any of the chain's 15 sauces and rubs.
With National Chicken Wing Day coming up, we've got an entire roster of free meals headed our way. Wingstop is just the latest chain to announce a celebration of its own. On Friday, July 29, you can get five free wings hand sauced and tossed in your flavor of choice.
Choose between classic or boneless style and from any of the chain's 15 sauces or rubs, including the new Hot Honey. For every free wing redemption, the restaurant will donate a dollar to a charity of its choice.
To claim the deal, you can order via Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app with promo code FREEWINGS. However, if five wings won't do, the chain is also upping the ante with its Triple Meal Deal for just $17.99. The offer gets you boneless wings, classic wings, and tenders with any three flavors, two dips, and a large fry.
The Hot Honey Rub, which launched earlier this month, is a prime contender for your free wing flavor. It features sweet honey notes with a cayenne pepper and ancho chili kick. And unlike the condiment's usual sticky profile, Wingstop has created a crunchy, sweet, fiery dry rub.
