Wingstop Is Launching a Fried Chicken Sandwich in 12 Different Flavors
The fast-casual brand is calling on fans to "break up" with their boring chicken sandwiches.
Despite the fact that Popeyes has routinely earned the crown in the fried chicken sandwich wars, fast-casual chains and fast food favorites alike continue to churn out new crispy poultry sandos to rival the king. Wingstop is just the latest.
The chicken wing slinger is calling on fans to break up with their "boring breaded sandwiches" for something better. This week, Wingstop unveiled its own Chicken Sandwich and it comes in 12 different flavors.
"The nationwide launch of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is an opportunity to bring new guests to the brand by proving our position as The Flavor Experts, and reward our existing fanbase by putting menu innovation on center stage," Chief Revenue & Technology Officer Stacy Peterson said in the announcement. "The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich doesn't just come in one flavor—fans can choose from our 12 bold, signature flavors. We're so confident in the product that we're incentivizing fans to split from their current chicken contender and find a new favorite chicken sandwich at Wingstop."
The sandwich is cooked-to-order and hand-tossed in your sauce of choice. In case you missed the memo, Wingstop's menu boasts practically every flavor you can imagine, like Lemon Pepper, Hickory Smoked BBQ, or Mango Habanero. The fried chicken is piled onto a toasted bun, topped with crunchy pickles, and served with a side of scratch-made ranch for dunking.
The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is just $5.49 a la cart and $7.99 for the combo. You can snag a freebie on September 5 when you place a minimum order of $15 through Uber Eats. The brand is also offering free delivery via its own site on the same date.
