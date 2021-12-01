Wingstop Is Rolling Out a New Orange Szechuan Chicken

You can try out the new orange chicken flavor now.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 12/1/2021 at 5:30 PM

Photo courtesy of Wingstop

Wingstop is rolling out some Panda Express vibes to wrap up 2021. The chicken-loving chain has announced it is debuting a new Orange Szechuan flavor this month.

The spicy, sweet glaze will only be around for a little while, though. On the upside, it will be rolling out the orange chicken to all of its locations globally. That includes more than 1,600 restaurants. So, your local shop ought to have it. 

Wingstop’s Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona says that the menu addition was partially due to it being a popular request from diners. "Orange Szechuan was a trending flavor request from our guests and listening to what they’re craving is always part of our innovative approach," they said.

Image courtesy of Wingstop

The sauce is made with mandarin orange, soy, and Szechuan peppers for what the chain calls "a unique twist on the classic flavor." It'll join the 11 other flavor options you can drop onto wings, boneless wings, bone-in thighs, and the somewhat recently added Thigh Bites. (The Lemon Pepper flavor comes highly recommended.) It's a real nightmare situation for chickens there.
 

