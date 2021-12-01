Wingstop Is Rolling Out a New Orange Szechuan Chicken

Wingstop is rolling out some Panda Express vibes to wrap up 2021. The chicken-loving chain has announced it is debuting a new Orange Szechuan flavor this month.

The spicy, sweet glaze will only be around for a little while, though. On the upside, it will be rolling out the orange chicken to all of its locations globally. That includes more than 1,600 restaurants. So, your local shop ought to have it.

Wingstop’s Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona says that the menu addition was partially due to it being a popular request from diners. "Orange Szechuan was a trending flavor request from our guests and listening to what they’re craving is always part of our innovative approach," they said.