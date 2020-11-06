Wingstop Is Making New Bone-In Crispy Chicken Thighs

Chicken wings are great, but dark meat-lovers know it’s all about chicken thighs. The popularity of chicken wings also come with a price as prices continue to increase. That’s why Wingstop is trying something different. The well-known wingery is testing new bone-in Crispy Chicken Thighs at some locations, and we expect more than a few chicken wing will be converted.

Wingstop’s new Crispy Chicken Thighs are seasoned, fried, and served up similarly to the chain’s bone-in wings, but they’re bigger and meatier. Customers will have the option to toss their crispy thighs in any one of Wingstop’s 11 signature sauce flavors, including Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, and Spicy Korean Q.

It’s basically a chicken-centric choose your own adventure for your tastebuds. You can get the thighs alone or order a Crispy Thigh Combo that’ll get you thighs, wings, regular fries or veggie sticks, a dipping sauce, and a drink.

Unfortunately, Wingstop’s Crispy Chicken Thighs aren’t available everywhere. Yet. A spokesperson said the company will have an update on a potential wider release early next year. For right now, customers in Las Vegas; El Paso, Texas; Atlanta; Denver; Glendale; and Golden, Colorado can get their hands on some of these crispy, crunch chicken thighs. The rest of us will just have to wait and see.

Your game day spread is about to get way more interesting. Sorry, wings.