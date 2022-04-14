Wingstop Has a New 'Blazed & Glazed' 4/20 Flavor That Will Enhance Your High

Ah, 4/20, or as I like to call it, Seth Rogan's Christmas, is an excuse to ditch your typical dinner plans for an edible and a smorgasbord of snacking essentials. And while the actual holiday falls on a Wednesday this year, why not celebrate the entire week? Especially now that Wingstop has released an all-new flavor that's designed to enhance your high.

The wing slinger's weed-inspired Glazed & Blazed flavor was crafted with hemp seeds, terpenes, and strawberry and cayenne pepper to capture notes reminiscent of the holiday while still keeping things legal and even leaves a mouth-tingling sensation.