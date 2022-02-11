Wingstop Is Offering Fans 70 Cent Boneless Wings for Valentine's Day

If you're single this year and looking for a Valentine's Day treat to the tune of chicken wings, Wingstop has you covered.

The chicken-loving chain is offering fans boneless wings for $0.70 each. The brand is also pricing orders of regular Thigh Bites at $4.49, which is a nice discount from the regular price of $6.39.

But cheap wings aren't all Wingstop is offering. Fans will also be able to get a special Thigh Bites Meal for 2, which includes two regular Thigh Bites orders in your choice of two flavors, plus a large fries, two dips, and two 20-ounce drinks.

This sale will only be running on February 14, 2022, so if you're craving chicken on the holiday of love, Wingstop is a great choice.

These deals will be offered at locations nationwide, but be sure to check with your local location for pricing as that may vary. All three deals are valid both in restaurants and for delivery orders.