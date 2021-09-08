Wingstop's Chicken Thighs Join Menu Full-Time

Don't say Wingstop isn't adaptable. In order to dodge a chicken wing shortage earlier this year, the fast-casual company pivoted to selling chicken thighs. To accommodate the new piece of bird, Wingstop announced its virtual brand, Thighstop. The online store allowed thigh lovers to order the cut of chicken via the company's website or Doordash.

Wingstop is announcing that starting on September 8, 2021, thighs will officially join the Wingstop menu full-time. Meaning thigh lovers can enjoy their choice of Bone-In Thighs and Boneless Thigh Bites alongside all their other menu favorites. The Bone-In Thighs are served crispy and seasoned, while the Thigh Bites are boneless and breaded. Both can be served naked or sauced and tossed in any of Wingstop's 11 flavors, including the signature Lemon Pepper and Mango Habanero.

According to Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona, the company suspected customers would be excited to try thighs. "The response was overwhelming, and guests wanted to enjoy both their favorite Wingstop wings and new mouthwatering thighs all at once. They asked, so we've answered." To accommodate the excitement surrounding the Bone-In Thighs and Thigh Bites, Wingstop is offering a variety of meal deals. Customers can now get a five-piece thighs combo, a thighs meal for two, or 15-piece Bone-In Thigh Pack.

To kick things up just a notch Wingstop is also offering “Thigh Thursday,” where guests who order through the Wingstop app or at Wingstop.com on Thursdays can add regular Thigh Bites to any order for $4.49. Or Take your Thursday date night to a new level with the Thigh Bites Meal for 2, which includes regular Boneless Thigh Bites, large fries or veggie sticks, two dips, and two 20-ounce drinks, all for $13.99.

Thick chicken thighs and meal deals on a Thursday? This chicken shop is pulling out all the stops and is now selling chicken thighs nationwide.