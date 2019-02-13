This Adorable Dog Really Took Its Time on the Westminster Dog Show Agility Course

If you saw that footage of Rudy the bulldog absolutely crushing the obstacle course at the Westminister Dog Show, we guarantee you resolved to be a harder-working, more ambitious version of yourself for the rest of your life. But it's important to keep these things in perspective.
You have to understand that there's more to life than competition. And no one's better qualified to teach you that than Winky the Bichon Frise, a dog that will surely join The Dude of The Big Lebowski in the pantheon of wise, endearing slackers.
Why You Should Go See ‘Glass’ This Weekend
Winky also competed at the Westminister Dog show, but took a radically different approach. People cheered, clapped, and whooped, but Winky never changed speed. This beautiful, pure, lazy dog derped about, and even stopped to chill for a second atop an obstacle -- presumably to enjoy the view, a great example for the rest of us.
With 92 faults, Winky finished at an incredible 192 seconds. For perspective, Rudy the bulldog made it in 46.63 seconds, 51.63 with faults. The winner completed the course in 32.05 seconds.
But in the game of life, who's to say Winky is not the winner?
h/t Digg, For the Win
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.