Travel

The Most Insane Photos From Cities Hit by the 'Bomb Cyclone'

By Published On 01/04/2018 By Published On 01/04/2018
winter bomb cyclone photo
A truck drives through a flooded parking lot on Long Wharf in Boston at high tide during a winter storm in Boston on Jan. 4, 2018. | Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Trending

related

'Mad Pooper' Copycat Is Pooping on Lawns All Over Arkansas Neighborhood

related

People Are Sharing Their Worst Travel Screw Ups And They're Hilarious

related

How to Make Ice Cream Out of Snow

related

Here's How Many Calories You Burn Shoveling Snow

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Restaurant Chains for Conquering Your New Year's Hangover

related

Here's the Best Way to Open Champagne

related

Where to Watch New Year's Eve Broadcasts

The East Coast was gripped by "bomb cyclone" fever Wednesday and Thursday. The massive Winter Storm Grayson rolled up the coast from Florida to Maine, bringing snow to the south and massive winds, blizzard-like conditions, and even flooding further north. (It also brought randy times to New York City's Craigslist personals.)

The storm is expected to be followed by intense cold Friday through Sunday as it draws cold arctic air southward. Here's a look at what the East Coast looked like, from kids playing in the south to folks in New England driving through streets flooded with salt water.

winter bomb cyclone photo
SHOPPERS BRAVE THE SNOW TO STOCK UP ON ITEMS AT THE MARKET BASKET GROCERY STORE ON PLEASANT VALLEY STREET IN METHUEN, MA. | JIM DAVIS/THE BOSTON GLOBE VIA GETTY IMAGES
winter bomb cyclone photo
Times Square experiences blizzard conditions during the snow 'bomb cyclone.' | Adam Gray / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Streets of coastal cities across New England were flooded with partially frozen sea water as the storm surge pushed tides down residential streets. 

winter bomb cyclone photo
A National Guard truck drives through flood waters while a massive winter storm bears down on the region on Marshfield, Massachusetts. | Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Snow and freezing rain in the south made for icy streets and the first snow warning out of the National Weather Service's Tallahassee office in four years. 

winter bomb cyclone photo
Telem Fenster slides along a snow and ice covered street on January 4, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia. | Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Winter bomb cyclone photos
Shannon Fields brushes snow off her car in Savannah, Georgia. | Joe Raedle/Getty Images
winter bomb cyclone 2018
Gulls rest on the ice on the Long Island Sound in West Haven. | John Moore/Getty Images
winter bomb cyclone photo
People ride snowmobiles on Rt. 112 as a blizzard hits Medford, New York. | Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images
winter bomb cyclone photo
A man looks out over a frozen Potomac River during a snowstorm in Washington, DC, January 4, 2018. | SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
winter bomb cyclone photos
Bryant Park fountain is frozen, Manhattan, during the snow 'bomb cyclone.' | Adam Gray / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The storm continues to take a toll on the east coast, with record flooding in Massachusetts, flights suspended at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, and school closings in major cities like New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

Stay warm out there. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like