Olympic Luger Chris Mazdzer Has Become the 'Internet's Husband'

The Olympics are as much about sporting glory as they are about free condom giveaways and falling in love with athletes through the glow of a television screen. And because the internet works at blinding speed, a new Olympi-hunk has already cast aside swearing teen Red Gerard and Adam Rippon's butt as the best things at the Winter Games in PyeongChang.
American luge-god Chris Mazdzer has been quickly stealing hearts across the internet since his improbable second place finish in the Men's Singles competition on Sunday. He beat the odds -- with the unlikely help from a fellow competitor -- and slid into second place after plummeting as low as no.18 in the world rankings last month.
Mazdzer's star has risen due to his performance, but the runaway theme of the Olympian's popularity isn't that he's necessarily great at luging. It's that he's a babe, which is arguably the most important thing about being an olympian.
He's now been dubbed "the internet's husband," which is a domestic duty you wouldn't wish on your worst enemies. But hey, Mazdzer looks up to the task.
Eat your hearts out, America.
