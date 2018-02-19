Almost 100% of the Snow at the Winter Olympics Is Fake

The scenic vistas of the 2018 Winter Olympics are essential. It's a snowy wonderland built for snowboarding, skiing, and whatever this is. But, according to a report from USA Today, almost every snowflake you see is man-made.
"It's at least 98% (man-made)," Ian Honey, project manager for Michigan's Snow Making Inc., said. He supervised the installation of the system that makes the snow at PyeongChang's Jeongseon Alpine Centre. Athletes like the consistency of the snow, even if there are concerns about fake snow and the amount of water it requires. (There are chemical issues and noise problems, as well.)
"We have supplied over 160 fans for the Jeongseon Alpine Centre," the company wrote on Facebook. It's the sixth time the company has supplied fake snow for the Winter Olympics, reports the Weather Channel.
Honey, whose company puts snow-making machines in place for skiing and snowboarding events at the Olympics, says it's not out of the ordinary. Around 80% of the snow at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics was man-made. "With the speeds they're doing and the responsiveness of their skits, it seems what they need is a more durable and better and consistent product on the mountain," Honey said.
Seoul tends to be dry in January and February, so it requires a little support from technology to get enough consistent snow for Olympic competition.
In fact, the team monitoring the course doesn't want natural snow. Once the fake snow is in place, they're hoping natural snow doesn't settle atop it. “We’re working against Mother Nature,’’ mountain operations manager Geoff Marriner told USA Today. “Once you have a course built, watered. and ready to race, you don’t want any natural snow, you don’t want any wind, you don’t want a lot of stuff you normally don’t mind."
h/t USA Today
Check back during the games for all of Thrillist's continuing Olympics coverage.
