Figure Skating Is Way Funnier With These Songs Chosen by Twitter

Published On 02/15/2018
Getty Images/AFP/MLADEN ANTONOV/Contributor
One of the major changes of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, in the eyes of the internet at any rate, has been the addition of songs with vocals and lyrics to the figure skating events.

So far, this year skaters have set their programs to a wide range of artists and genres. Team USA’s Alex and Maia Shibutani skated to Coldplay, Carolina Kostner of Italy skated to Celine Dion, Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France used Ed Sheeran, and Mae Berenice Meite, also of France, used Beyonce, just to name a few.

While nobody has resorted to debasing the Olympic Games with irony-laden skating set to Smash Mouth’s “All-Star,” Nickelback’s “Photograph” (which would low-key be a great skating song), or flat-out Rick-Rolling the judges, the more open musical environment has invited social media to weigh in on their choice soundtracks.

Here are a few highlights:

For what it’s worth, the correct answer is “Da Dip” by Freak Nasty.

Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.
 

Erik Helin is a Thrillist contributor.

