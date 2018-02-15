Figure Skating Is Way Funnier With These Songs Chosen by Twitter

One of the major changes of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, in the eyes of the internet at any rate, has been the addition of songs with vocals and lyrics to the figure skating events.
So far, this year skaters have set their programs to a wide range of artists and genres. Team USA’s Alex and Maia Shibutani skated to Coldplay, Carolina Kostner of Italy skated to Celine Dion, Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France used Ed Sheeran, and Mae Berenice Meite, also of France, used Beyonce, just to name a few.
While nobody has resorted to debasing the Olympic Games with irony-laden skating set to Smash Mouth’s “All-Star,” Nickelback’s “Photograph” (which would low-key be a great skating song), or flat-out Rick-Rolling the judges, the more open musical environment has invited social media to weigh in on their choice soundtracks.
Here are a few highlights:
For what it’s worth, the correct answer is “Da Dip” by Freak Nasty.
