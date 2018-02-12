Mr. T Is Live-Tweeting the Winter Olympics and He's Really Into Curling

Mr. T, born Laurence Tureaud, is a national treasure. He's an actor, a wrestler, and a noted pitier of fools. As we send our most gifted Americans to PyeongChang to represent us to the word, it's fitting that one of our greatest living Americans is sending Twitter gold out after them.
Live-tweeting is as competitive as any figure skating tournament, and this week Mr. T has shown that he's one of the world's best. Granted he's got some competition as Leslie Jones has been defending her crown as the greatest Twitter sports commentator of all time, but they take markedly different approaches.
Jones focuses on the details, with acute observations on individual performances and hot takes on sparkly outfits. Mr. T takes the long view. He's enthusiastic about entire sports -- but curling most of all -- and the unimaginable perseverance of these world-class athletes. It's all very wholesome and sweet, to be quite honest.
Here's how it unfolded:
Mr. T started by expressing his patriotism and emotion over watching the Opening Ceremony.
Next he gave some (backhanded?) compliments to curling, a sport by which he is, like all of us, equally confused and enthralled.
Also note that Mr. T uses capital letters just like Emily Dickinson.
Then he theorized on sportspersonship and outlined the 4 Ds & 1 S of becoming an Olympian: dedication, discipline, desire, determination, and sacrifice.
He shouted out snowboarder Red Gerard, who not only nabbed the first Olympic gold of the Winter Games for the US but became a living legend when he said "holy f*ck" on TV.
Finally Mr. T unleashed a torrent of goodwill and admiration for the Olympians from all over the world. It was beautiful.
This is what the Olympics are all about.
