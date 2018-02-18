Entertainment

The Official Olympics Site Has a Hilarious Hidden Joke About the Sochi Games

By Published On 02/18/2018 By Published On 02/18/2018
Olympic website error
Getty Images/AFP/JUNG YEON-JE/Contributor
More From PyeongChang 2018

related

Here's How You Can Tell the Difference Between Luge, Skeleton, and Bobsled

related

Here's What It Looked Like From Inside the Bobsled That Crashed & Still Finished First

related

Russian Curler Fails Doping Test Even After Russia Barred From Olympics for Doping

related

Bobsled at the 2018 Olympics: Everything You Need to Know to Watch

Trending

related

The U.S.'s Speed-Skating Medal Drought Ended When Almost an Entire Race Crashed

related

Adam Rippon Is Officially an NBC Correspondent for the Rest of the Winter Olympics

related

This Snowboarder Borrowed Skis to Enter an Event, Won Gold And Couldn't Believe It

related

This Olympic Figure Skater Performed to 'Star Wars' Music and Fans Loved it

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Netflix Shows You Can Binge in a Single Sitting

related

The Best Moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics (So Far)

related

How to Order Your Favorite Discontinued Items at Taco Bell

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) isn't known for its sense of humor. (Remember their ill-advised battle against knitters in 2012?) And that's mostly fine as long as there are still personalities like Adam Rippon and Chloe Kim to make the Games fun.

But if you're poking around the Olympics' website, you might discover the Olympics at least has a tiny sense of humor. You'll have to dig for it, but if you manage to navigate yourself to an error page -- like, say, this one -- you'll find the classic "404 - Page Not Found" error message. Only, the image behind the text is the famous Olympic rings failure from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. 

More From PyeongChang 2018

related

Entertainment
Here's How You Can Tell the Difference Between Luge, Skeleton, and Bobsled

related

Entertainment
Here's What It Looked Like From Inside the Bobsled That Crashed & Still Finished First

related

Entertainment
Russian Curler Fails Doping Test Even After Russia Barred From Olympics for Doping

related

Entertainment
Bobsled at the 2018 Olympics: Everything You Need to Know to Watch
olympic website error
Olympic.org

Starting from five lighting fixtures in the shape of snowflakes, the image bloomed until it became the Olympic rings. Except one of the rings never opened. It instantly became a meme.

Even the Sochi organizers saw the humor in the situation. During the closing ceremony of the Sochi Games, they poked fun at the incident by recreating it.

Under the error message on the current Olympic site, there's a headline that reads, "Sometimes things don't go as planned." In place of the usual description below though, they probably could have just gone with the *chef kiss* emoji.

Though it appears this has been the site's error page for at least a year, it's pretty much the perfect 404 error page. Even if it's still up in a year when the Russian team is kind of, sort of not part of the Olympics. (They totally are, even if they can't wave the Russian flag.) Well played Olympics web team. Well played. 

h/t Reddit

Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like