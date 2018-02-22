Everything You Need to Know to Watch Speed Skating at the 2018 Olympics

They may not command as much attention at the 2018 Winter Olympics as other bladed boot events like figure skating, but long-track and short-track speed skating are nevertheless a big deal in their own right. After all, barreling into steep curves at over 30mph on a metal blade is nothing to scoff at. Though with a bunch of different skating events going on -- each with distinct rules and setups -- things can get a bit confusing.
So, to help clear up any questions over what you might be watching, we've put together a brief primer on all things speed skating. Here's what you need to know.
What is speed skating?
Long track speed skating as we know it first developed in the 19th century in Norway, and amateur competitions were held on outdoor ice tracks of varying lengths. At the time, the events drew enormous crowds around Scandinavia and elsewhere in Europe, and the sport soon caught on in Canada and the United States. Eventually, a standardized 400 meter track length was established in 1892, and the sport was officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee in 1914 (though it would take another 10 years for it to make its debut, at the 1924 Chamonix Winter Games).
Long-track speed skating's sprintier counterpart -- short-track -- was developed later on and primarily in the US and Canada. It's slightly different (more on that in a minute), and didn't become an official Olympic event until 1992.
What's the difference between team pursuit, long-track, mass start, and short-track speed skating?
Traditional, long-track speed skating takes place on a 400 meter ice track, with skaters racing counter-clockwise around an oval for a set number of meters (between 500 meters and 10,000 meters). In individual races, pairs of skaters face off against one another on the track at a time, one person in each lane, competing to complete the designated distance in the fastest time of all competitors (not just the person they're matched up against at the moment).
Team pursuit speed skating events also takes place on a 400 meter course, but involves two teams of three racing against one another. Teams start on opposite sides of the oval, and in order to win, all three team members must all cross the finish line before all three skaters on the other team (simple enough, right?). These races are single elimination, meaning the only way to advance to the semifinals or finals is to beat whatever team you're up against.
Mass start speed skating is a bit more involved, where up to 24 skaters face off against one another on the track at the same time, racing for 6,400 meters and doing intermittent sprint laps to earn extra points. It's arguably the most exciting of any of the speed skating events, and this is the first Winter Olympics it's appearing in, so it's definitely worth checking out.
Short-track is quite a bit different than the rest, taking place on a -- you guessed it -- shorter track. Specifically, the oval ice track is roughly a quarter the size of the long-track one at 111.12 meters. In short-track, between four and six skaters face off against one another simultaneously, and race to beat each other across the finish line after a designated number of laps (rather than long-track's time trials). Short-track is also the speedier and more crash-prone of the two, and skaters can hit up to 3Gs as they go around corners, or roughly what astronauts feel during liftoff.
