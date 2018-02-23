A Man in a Tutu and Monkey Penis Pouch Just Streaked at the Olympics

Between all of the crazy things unrelated to sports that have happened at the Winter Olympics this year, it only seems appropriate that a streaker is now grabbing headlines in PyeongChang. Yep, with just a couple of days left until the Closing Ceremony, a streaker crashed the Games.
After the Men’s 1,000 meter speed skating event on Friday, a man wearing a tutu and a monkey penis pouch stepped onto the ice and managed to perform his own improvised routine for "several minutes," according to a report by TMZ. He had "PEACE + LOVE" written on his chest, which is ostensibly the message he was trying to promote while wearing a tutu and a monkey penis pouch on the world stage.
A grainy Instagram video captured the moment when he jumped over a barricade, stripped, and slipped all over the ice before falling. He really gave it everything he's got as an artist.
The man appears to be prolific streaker Mark Roberts, a British national known for dancing around in tutus at other high-profile sporting events like the Super Bowl, according to reports.
It's unclear whether the mustachioed gentleman was dragged off the ice or left on his own volition. What is clear, however: the 2018 Olympics will never be the same thanks to this wild man.
